© Instagram / hedwig and the angry inch





John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role and Hedwig and the Angry Inch Creator John Cameron Mitchell on His Quarantine Projects, Including Album New American Dream





Hedwig and the Angry Inch Creator John Cameron Mitchell on His Quarantine Projects, Including Album New American Dream and John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Georgia U.S. Reps. Hice, Greene and Clyde explain votes opposing medals for Capitol police.

A return to Torrey and prime time for US Open on West Coast.

2 for 2: Katie Ledecky Wins Her Shortest, Longest Races at Swimming Trials.

George RR Martin talks about Northwestern University, writing and «Game of Thrones».

USA 2-0 Nigeria: Press and Williams subdue impressive Super Falcons.

Celebration and protest in honor of Deona Marie Knajdek.

As Outdoor Dining Is Extended, Restaurants Struggle To Find Staff, Supply.

West Australian pearl farmer James Brown named 2021 Australian Farmer of the Year.

These 6 cleaning tips will give you a professional clean in the bathroom without the cost.

Lifeguards Train For Michigan Beaches In Preparation For Busy Summer.

Police investigating suspicious death of woman in North Philadelphia on West Cambria Street.