© Instagram / ichi the killer





Review: Ichi the Killer and Takashi Miike’s 10 Best Films, From ‘Ichi the Killer’ to ‘Audition’





Takashi Miike’s 10 Best Films, From ‘Ichi the Killer’ to ‘Audition’ and Review: Ichi the Killer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Adam's County Animal Shelter to close, county looking for new location and management.

Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear and comfortable.

Teen Ryan Williams and Family Calling for Help.

City of Burlington looking into new trash, recycling, and organics collecting model.

Jennings woman concerned about massive tree limbs falling and damaging her property.

CSO Announces 2021/22 Masterworks And Pops Series Programming.

'Grab a book and grab a tomato;' Little Free Library in Flossmoor adds a community garden.

Red Wolves Big Jumbotron Up and Running.

Avalanche organization responds to racist and Islamophobic comments toward Nazem Kadri.

Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club).

Plum officials pass ordinance discouraging the feeding and care of feral cats.

Legislation creates COVID-19 pandemic task force addressing racial and health disparities in NJ.