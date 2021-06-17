© Instagram / jinn





‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Is Liam Neeson in it as Qui-Gon Jinn? and Star Wars: Darth Vader Wanted His Son Named After Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn





Star Wars: Darth Vader Wanted His Son Named After Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Is Liam Neeson in it as Qui-Gon Jinn?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New York Stage and Film Announces Their 2021 Summer Season – Times Square Chronicles.

Omaha-Bound! Stanford and Arizona head to the 2021 College World Series.

The US and Europe must deal with China.

Making hot sauce and working to save wetlands.

Hot dog! How experts recommend keeping pets safe and cool during extreme heat.

Righting the wrongs: teachers must fight ignorance of Aboriginal history with education and break the cycle.

Officer injured in Capitol riot blasts GOP lawmaker's behavior as 'disgusting' after tense exchange.

Hit and Run No Injuries at 5451 Highway 101 N Hum M54.50.

Uncovering the mysteries of milk.

More than 30 pelicans found mutilated along California coastline.