© Instagram / patton oswalt





Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger Announce New Podcast ‘Did You Get My Text?’ and Patton Oswalt Amps Up His Voice To Play Megalomaniacal Supervillain ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ In New Stop-Motion Marvel Series





Patton Oswalt Amps Up His Voice To Play Megalomaniacal Supervillain ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ In New Stop-Motion Marvel Series and Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger Announce New Podcast ‘Did You Get My Text?’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

For VP Kamala Harris, the presidency looks more and more like a long shot.

Tennessee Valley FCU and Jack Henry enter into a strategic partnership.

Russia open for ESA and companies to join lunar project.

Reaction as DUP and Sinn Féin to nominate ministers.

Ian Scott: Long history of Falkirk's Cow Wynd embraces cattle and the coming of coal mines.

Smartphone and tablet case and cover Market.

The ideal solution to all dry and aging skin.

The Congress calls on Poland to withdraw anti-«LGBT ideology» resolutions and to protect the rights of LGBTI people.

A return to Torrey and prime time for US Open on West Coast.

Antioch Declares ‘No Slideshow Zone', to Crackdown on Weekend Events.