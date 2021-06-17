© Instagram / k michelle





Singer K Michelle's 'Butt Implants' Deflate While Twerking to the Tunes of Cardi B's 'Up'! Video Goes Viral and K Michelle's butt implants deflate during live session; makes Twitterati go 'SMH'





Singer K Michelle's 'Butt Implants' Deflate While Twerking to the Tunes of Cardi B's 'Up'! Video Goes Viral and K Michelle's butt implants deflate during live session; makes Twitterati go 'SMH'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

K Michelle's butt implants deflate during live session; makes Twitterati go 'SMH' and Singer K Michelle's 'Butt Implants' Deflate While Twerking to the Tunes of Cardi B's 'Up'! Video Goes Viral

Right now in Iceland: Hot lava and a warm welcome.

Doping, burritos, tears: Welcome to track and field, 2021.

U.S. and EU condemn Hungary's new ban on «promotion» of homosexuality to minors.

A princess celebrates her birthday this weekend and you're invited.

It’s Not Too Late to Discover Louise Meriwether.

Walk across America: Blisters, raccoon swarms and kindness as Shore brothers reach Indiana.

Seahawks Buy or Sell: 3 players Pete Carroll says will ‘be a factor’.

Thursday Forecast: A top-10 weather Day with Sunny skies and low humidity.

Hopworks releases Strawberry Haze Forever, Sunset Fuel IPA and Totally Chill Hazy IPA.

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines? Medical experts weigh in.

GOP hands Dems a new line of attack: They're for 'Trump over the cops'.

A top doctor on the truth about hormone imbalances and how to tackle them.