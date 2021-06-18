© Instagram / confetti





With confetti and bagpipes, Kearsarge seniors celebrate their big day and Boca Raton Boca Raton considering ban on Styrofoam, balloons and confetti for city events Kamrel Eppinger





Boca Raton Boca Raton considering ban on Styrofoam, balloons and confetti for city events Kamrel Eppinger and With confetti and bagpipes, Kearsarge seniors celebrate their big day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

California loosens COVID mask rules for vaccinated workers.

BPD looking for man wanted in connection with injury hit and run.

Fantasy baseball daily notes.

El Dorado football team and former Clemson Tiger Brandon Maye stop by Smoothie King before Saturday's grand opening.

Match exec: Hyperconnect expands technology base and geographical footprint.

Fireworks and summer events return to Albuquerque.

Consultancy firm ThoughtWorks' parent co confidentially files for U.S. IPO.

Sweepstakes, lotteries, and prizes: Watch out for scams.

Euro 2020: All of Thursday's news from the tournament.

Calgary and Edmonton beer festivals announce fall dates after multiple postponements.

FCC proposes ban on Chinese surveillance cameras, other products.

New Report Looks at Evolving Consumer Expectations from Brands on Social Media [Infographic].