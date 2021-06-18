© Instagram / a history of violence





The US Capitol Has a History of Violence, From Shootings to Mass Brawls and America Is Not Exceptional. It Has a History of Violence.





America Is Not Exceptional. It Has a History of Violence. and The US Capitol Has a History of Violence, From Shootings to Mass Brawls

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

25 Indicted for Drug Trafficking in Western PA and Beyond.

University of Utah, BYU roll out name, image, and likeness plans as possible NCAA legislation looms.

Biden Admin. Further Delays Lead And Copper Rule.

'Luca,' Pixar's generic (and literal) fish out of water tale, lands on Disney+.

Fifty failed years later — it's time to end and dismantle the war on drugs.

Star in the making: Haven's 'incredibly gifted' BrieAnn Brawner looks to take next step.

Anti-vaccine activists aim to 'convert' Victorians queuing up to receive COVID-19 jab.

As daily cases drop, MLHU talks school pop-up clinics and dose intervals.

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Jay Johnson leaning on trustworthy staff ahead of College World Series.