© Instagram / chariots of fire





Is there a better closing scene in any running film than Chariots of Fire? and Ian Holm, British actor known for 'Chariots of Fire' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies at 88





Is there a better closing scene in any running film than Chariots of Fire? and Ian Holm, British actor known for 'Chariots of Fire' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies at 88

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ian Holm, British actor known for 'Chariots of Fire' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies at 88 and Is there a better closing scene in any running film than Chariots of Fire?

Restaurants feel squeeze of rising prices and labor shortages.

Drew Henson: Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame induction 'special to me'.

Brazil's Petrobras says Bolivian court annuls $61 million fine.

Statehouse announces former Rep. Householder seat is vacant and needs filled by appointment.

Video Released Of Moments After Fatal Cicero Avenue Hit-And-Run.

Watch: Belgium and Denmark national teams pay tribute to Christian Eriksen.

One Cheer for the Supreme Court on Religious Liberty.

Some Sumitomo shareholders back resolution on climate change.

VIDEO: Boat jumping on Lake Geneva >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News.

Poet Michael Robbins on reading while walking.