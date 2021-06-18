© Instagram / cinema paradiso





Outdoor screening of Cinema Paradiso at Weston Urban Park on Tuesday celebrates the love of film and 4K UHD Review: Cinema Paradiso





4K UHD Review: Cinema Paradiso and Outdoor screening of Cinema Paradiso at Weston Urban Park on Tuesday celebrates the love of film

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rider Transit will resume normal operations and fares July 1.

Hollywood Park development project now halfway finished.

Johor and Penang ready to reconvene when possible.

Someone San Diego Should Know: Patricia Ceballos.

'Generation' Part 2 Premiere: Chase Sui Wonders on Riley/Greta.

Hawaii sees 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 37,170.

Soybeans, corn crushed on rain outlook, broad commodities selloff.

Providence City Councilors Call on RIPTA to Re-Open Kennedy Plaza Public Restrooms.

Statements on Pam Melroy's Senate Confirmation as NASA Deputy Administrator.

Easthampton joins other police depts. in sending mental health professionals on some calls.

Assessing the impact of what happens at work on people’s commute.