© Instagram / cooties





The coronavirus, cooties, fear & the social media rumor mill and Cooties: A Medical Guide





The coronavirus, cooties, fear & the social media rumor mill and Cooties: A Medical Guide

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Cooties: A Medical Guide and The coronavirus, cooties, fear & the social media rumor mill

Joe Manchin and the Magic 50th Vote for Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill.

Record wages and workforce shortages: Where Washington employment sits less than two weeks before re-opening.

What's Growing On: Terrarium bar brings children and low-maintenance plants together.

Moorestown headed back to TOC final after impressive win over Cherokee.

Matt Gaetz ‘excommunicated’ from Fox News amid sex and corruption scandals: report.

UEFA 'warns it will take the Euros final AWAY from Wembley and move it to HUNGARY'.

Texas, Arizona call on other states to send law enforcement help to patrol border.

Randolph County man charged with exploiting children on the internet, deputies say.

Chris Kerber on the Dunctionary Day broadcast, Dunc's ability to adapt to media and more – 101 ESPN.

1 officer found guilty for role in assault of undercover colleague, hung jury on other.

Jaguars to make contribution in honor of civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson.