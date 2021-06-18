© Instagram / hamburger hill





52 Faces: Wounded warrior looks back on Hamburger Hill and Army Cpl. Paul Bellino, killed in Vietnam Hamburger Hill battle, saluted with memorial in Worcester





Army Cpl. Paul Bellino, killed in Vietnam Hamburger Hill battle, saluted with memorial in Worcester and 52 Faces: Wounded warrior looks back on Hamburger Hill

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Prep roundup: Jefferson Forest baseball falls in Region 4D title game, and more.

AMO rescues woman suffering from serious heat injury.

Brazil vs. Peru.

Penn College alum 'designs' award-winning career.

Pedestrian struck on N. Main Street – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio.

Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant.

Play behaviour linked to brain mass and lifespan in a sample of Australian birds.

Coast Guard helps 4 people on sinking boat 32 miles off Wachapreague.

RPD: Multiple shooters slay city man on Genesee Street.

UPDATE 1-Taiwan says 240,000 COVID-19 Moderna doses to arrive on Friday.