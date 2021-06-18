© Instagram / heartbreak ridge





6 heroes who saved American lives on Heartbreak Ridge and Clint Eastwood still loves his role as Gunny Highway in ‘Heartbreak Ridge’ — ‘I’m proud I got to play a Marine’





Clint Eastwood still loves his role as Gunny Highway in ‘Heartbreak Ridge’ — ‘I’m proud I got to play a Marine’ and 6 heroes who saved American lives on Heartbreak Ridge

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Murder hornet 2021-Insect found near Seattle scaring locals with size and leaving experts warning of...

WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to schedule messages.

Child safety investigations and foster carer numbers rise.

Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Exits with trainer.

'I want to encourage': Black real estate developer breaks ground on SE Raleigh entrepreneurial hub.

Dems eye $6T plan on infrastructure, Medicare, immigration.

Astros pounce on White Sox for series-opening win.

ADM's Cole Williamson back on the baseball field for his senior season after battling cancer.

Montana Rep. Rosendale votes no on Juneteenth, medals for fallen officers.

University of Arkansas Chancellor resigns, after questionable photos surface on social media.