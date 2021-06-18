© Instagram / jersey girl





Jersey girl Sanusha shuts up trolls on body shaming and New Jersey Girl Scout Joan D'Alessandro is remembered after her killer dies in prison.





Jersey girl Sanusha shuts up trolls on body shaming and New Jersey Girl Scout Joan D'Alessandro is remembered after her killer dies in prison.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New Jersey Girl Scout Joan D'Alessandro is remembered after her killer dies in prison. and Jersey girl Sanusha shuts up trolls on body shaming

Episode 24: Hot Weather, Sticky Baseballs, and Potential Pandering.

There's a good reason online retailers are investing in physical stores.

Trump Named 2 Of His Biggest Enemies, And Jimmy Kimmel Is Absolutely Mystified.

Dauphin Island keeping close eye on Gulf ahead of the weekend.

Early riser on the waters.

Nets news: Kevin Durant's blunt take on failing to repeat legendary 49-point effort in Game 6 vs. Bucks.

Europe has done a number on the Irish corporate tax rate.

Woolworths says no handbrake on pub buys from pokies backlash.

Environment Minister puts solar industry on notice, saying start recycling now.

‘You don’t belong here’: Champ reveals response to racism.

Russell Henley tops U.S. Open leaderboard filled with big names.

‘It’s a challenge finding the best teachers’: CSRA school districts to fill dozens of open positions.