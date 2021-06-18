© Instagram / pink flamingos





Flock of pink flamingos spotted in garden near Bristol and How John Waters and Mink Stole made notorious cult film Pink Flamingos





How John Waters and Mink Stole made notorious cult film Pink Flamingos and Flock of pink flamingos spotted in garden near Bristol

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bucks bounce back to defeat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7.

McIlroy in the dark about late birdies at U.S. Open.

Frank Bonner, Herb on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 79.

Devastating toll of COVID-19 on living conditions of refugees in Uganda.

Cognite flags internal comms in carbon fight.

PHOTO — Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work.

Free, weekly COVID testing could be coming to K-12 schools across Arizona.

US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low.

Homicide suspect barricaded in Arvada apartment, residents asked to shelter in place.

The IRC responds to UNHCR's release today of global 2020 displacement figures.

Rockland hosting forum to help city craft mission for police oversight committee.

Judge wants to learn more about record breach in Snyder case.