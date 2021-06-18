© Instagram / the boys from brazil





French Connection: Rai, Ronaldinho, Neymar and PSG's love affair with the boys from Brazil and The boys from Brazil: how China became soccer’s new El Dorado





French Connection: Rai, Ronaldinho, Neymar and PSG's love affair with the boys from Brazil and The boys from Brazil: how China became soccer’s new El Dorado

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The boys from Brazil: how China became soccer’s new El Dorado and French Connection: Rai, Ronaldinho, Neymar and PSG's love affair with the boys from Brazil

WOODPECKERS AND MICRO BREWS EXCHANGE LEADS IN 8-7 DEFEAT.

Covid-19: Great hopes and worries for summer of live music.

Californians asked to conserve power Thursday and Friday.

Health experts warn of Olympic COVID-19 threat, prefer no spectators.

Why are Olympics going on despite public, medical warnings?

A great finish to a nice weather week.

Cleanfarms Pilot Gives Farmers Access to Free Recycling for Used Ag Plastics.

Glad to see golf course saved.

From BMX Bandits to The Secret Life of Us: 11 Australian classics new to Netflix.

Coronavirus: Do COVID survivors have stronger reactions to vaccines?

Happy 80th birthday, Delia Smith! 10 lessons she has taught us – from eggs to lemon zesters.