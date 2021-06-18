© Instagram / Shakira





Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Her and Gerard Pique’s Son Sasha, 6, During 1st Surf Lesson and Shakira Austin Named First Gillom Trophy Winner in Program History





Shakira Austin Named First Gillom Trophy Winner in Program History and Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Her and Gerard Pique’s Son Sasha, 6, During 1st Surf Lesson

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New Mexicans weigh in on methane as EPA considers new rules.

Sabbir Rahman Fined BDT 50,000 By BCB For Alleged Racial Abuse And Stone-Throwing At Elias Sunny.

‘Warn your kids of the danger’: Parent’s advice as toxic weed spotted near Angus school.

WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Lockheed Martin.

Will Republicans step up to challenge on values?

New Mexicans weigh in on methane as EPA considers new rules.

Gold, Silver Prices Edge Higher On Value Buying.

Envision Networking (On-Line Speed Networking) in Minneapolis.

Mum left in tears after stranger leaves note on her car about her children.

PG&E power failure affects several dozen homes near Kenwood.

Prime Minister speaks with South African president on vaccine purchase.