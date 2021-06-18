© Instagram / Jeremy Lin





Jeremy Lin returns to China’s Beijing Ducks after NBA snub and Jeremy Lin announces he is re-signing with Beijing Ducks of Chinese Basketball Association





Jeremy Lin announces he is re-signing with Beijing Ducks of Chinese Basketball Association and Jeremy Lin returns to China’s Beijing Ducks after NBA snub

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Delta variant brings new pandemic threat to Germany.

Cron’s grand slam lifts Rockies over Brewers 7-3.

«I’m very happy and proud» Morata delivers message after extending Juventus stay.

LEADING OFF: MLB eases protocols, Altuve on power tear.

«Michael Jordan didn't even try to score on me»: Former Wizards coach Scott Brooks narrates the one time the...

Ed Sheeran teases new song on TikTok.

Hutt City mayor calls on Cabinet ministers to step in over cycleway stoush with KiwiRail.

Lockdown could be lifted two weeks early on July 5 after 'review'.

'Paratici says yes' on behalf of Tottenham.

New laws coming for Australia on July 1: All the changes you need to know.

Liz Truss responds to farming fears on Australia trade deal.