© Instagram / Brendon Urie





Watch Brendon Urie Make A Synthwave Song On Twitch — Kerrang! and Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Scores His First Solo Hit Under His Real Name





Watch Brendon Urie Make A Synthwave Song On Twitch — Kerrang! and Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Scores His First Solo Hit Under His Real Name

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Scores His First Solo Hit Under His Real Name and Watch Brendon Urie Make A Synthwave Song On Twitch — Kerrang!

New Oculus Quest update adds multitasking and wireless streaming for original headset.

Denver plans to transition to renewable heating and cooling.

Octopuses and lobsters have feelings – include them in sentience bill, urge MPs.

Of Jong and Depay, a pair that already speaks Catalan.

Quake info: Reported (unconfirmed) earthquake: 1.7 mi east of Lake Havasu City, Mohave County, Arizona, USA, 18 June 2021 06:12 GMT.

Convention circuit of delusion gives forum for election lies.

Manchester United transfer news LIVE Man Utd fixtures plus Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane news.

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea gossip plus Spurs boss latest.

COLWELL AND CRUSADERS CLAIM SPORTS AWARDS.

METALS-LME copper eyes worst week in 13 months on firm dollar, China sale plan.

Carpenter won't put restrictions on VeeKay after bike fall.

Judychu Statement on the 9th Anniversary of the DACA Program.