© Instagram / jenni rivera





Jenni Rivera and Esteban Loaiza: what the diva said before she died about her marriage to the ex-baseball p... and The new battle of Jenni Rivera’s children for their inheritance





The new battle of Jenni Rivera’s children for their inheritance and Jenni Rivera and Esteban Loaiza: what the diva said before she died about her marriage to the ex-baseball p...

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Will Smith to produce and host variety comedy special for Netflix.

Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting.

Richland 200: Big names and bright futures highlight Nos. 171-180.

EXCLUSIVE Google searches for new measure of skin tones to curb bias in products.

Sayreville bans recreational and medical marijuana businesses, at least for now.

Poverty and trauma affect kids physically, too, including when molars emerge, Penn study shows.

Probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics and synbiotics explained: Danone North America on biotics, dairy and gut health.

E-bike libraries coming soon to Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

In praise of Penn State’s best feature backs and fullbacks, and one QB who thought he was a running back: sub.

Marine couple honored for rescuing hikers stranded after flash flood on Okinawa.

Staged Alert COVID-19 System Linked to Shorter Lockdowns and Lives Saved.

UN proposal seeks arms embargo and democracy in Myanmar.