© Instagram / black death





How Earthquakes and Weather Contributed to the Black Death and Some Theories of How the Black Death Devastated the Medieval World





Some Theories of How the Black Death Devastated the Medieval World and How Earthquakes and Weather Contributed to the Black Death

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

At least one person is dead and a dozen hurt after 8 shootings in West Valley area of metro Phoenix.

70% of parents and adult caregivers reported mental health problems during COVID pandemic, CDC study finds.

Evictions are set to resume July 1. Here's what to know and what to do if you're at risk.

Between a rock and a hard place: A Fijian village stares down climate change.

«I think it was long overdue,» Brazos Valley residents reflect on Juneteenth becoming federal holiday.

United Airlines to update dress code for flight attendants, relax rules on tattoos, makeup, nose piercings.

Charlotte Flair On Another All-Women’s Event: «I Want To Wrestle On A Show With Men».

What Season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Was Plastique Tiara On?

Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West.

The Fiend Set For WWE RAW Return, Update On Edge Returning To WWE Action.

NIKKI SIXX On How MÖTLEY CRÜE Has Managed To Stay Together 40 Years: 'I Think The Camaraderie Is A Big Part Of It'.

In Coral Gables, Armando Codina sells teardown and Jose Mas buys dev site.