© Instagram / drumline





Central Valley. Monroe-Woodbury Drumline breaks out for graduations and Toledo School for the Arts hosting free drumline lessons for all ages at 5 city parks





Toledo School for the Arts hosting free drumline lessons for all ages at 5 city parks and Central Valley. Monroe-Woodbury Drumline breaks out for graduations

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘A Lot Of Legitimate Fear And Trauma’: South Loop Neighbors Band Together To Curb Crime In Their Neighborhood.

Mueller Water Products donates $100,000 to fund for Albertville shooting victims.

Tearful Hamptons 'squatter' says, 'I need to find a place': report.

All-Pro safety Jessie Bates wants to stay with Bengals past 2021.

OU softball: North Texas ace Hope Trautwein joining Sooners as a graduate transfer.

Berks falls in quarterfinals to Mercer.

Montana Fire Officials Seek More Aid Ahead of Weather Shift.

Dwyane Wade's high-road response to hater of his new show 'The Cube'.

2022 Toyota Tundra Leaked Images Lead To Official Reveal [UPDATE].

Californians can now access their COVID-19 vaccine records online.

More than 660 bills head to Pritzker after legislative session.

Euro 2020: 'England fans have right to boo after Scotland draw' – Southgate understands supporters' reaction.