© Instagram / fade to black





Metal Cocktail of the Week, Powered by Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey: B-Side Tavern’s “Fade to Black” and FADE TO BLACK Hits Blu-ray for the First Time in November FADE TO BLACK Hits Blu ray for the First Time in November 364x205





FADE TO BLACK Hits Blu-ray for the First Time in November FADE TO BLACK Hits Blu ray for the First Time in November 364x205 and Metal Cocktail of the Week, Powered by Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey: B-Side Tavern’s «Fade to Black»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Wheeler Mission to triple capacity with expanded Center for Women and Children.

Gov. Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and staff as punishment for Dem walkout.

Getting to coast on Father’s Day will tie you into knots: Roadshow.

Getting to coast on Father’s Day will tie you into knots: Roadshow.

Destrehan woman's first film speaks on depression, suicide.

North Logan man arrested on suspicion of using 'devil worship' to manipulate teen into sex.

Woman in court on fraud-related charges.

How to Build a Client Base From Scratch, According to a Barron’s Top Advisor.

Heat wave to continue in Southern California’s inland areas over the weekend.