© Instagram / fifty shades of black





Marlon Wayans Talks 'Fifty Shades of Black' and Feature-Length Spoof Fifty Shades of Black Set for 2016





Marlon Wayans Talks 'Fifty Shades of Black' and Feature-Length Spoof Fifty Shades of Black Set for 2016

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Feature-Length Spoof Fifty Shades of Black Set for 2016 and Marlon Wayans Talks 'Fifty Shades of Black'

Michael Rand: Vikings, Bears will be forever linked by drafting Darrisaw and Fields.

Black in Bayonne Celebrates Juneteenth, Continues Call for Justice and Equality.

Critics decry focus on social issues; lawmakers say session a success.

Cases of adult, congenital syphilis on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin: DHS.

Carl calls on President to take cognitive test.

North Korean leader swears to overcome economic hardships.

Willow Fire Grows To 1,500 Acres Near Big Sur In Monterey County; Evacuations Ordered.

WATCH: 30-foot whale shark surprises fisherman swimming up to boat off Anna Maria Island.

Is Jimmer Fredette unable to play in China next season?

Kihei man succumbs to critical injuries suffered in motorcycle collision.