© Instagram / hard candy





“Bittersweet Hard Candy” brings levity to mundanity, isolation and Hard Candy Cofounders Team With Halsey on About-Face Cosmetics Brand





Hard Candy Cofounders Team With Halsey on About-Face Cosmetics Brand and «Bittersweet Hard Candy» brings levity to mundanity, isolation

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Flossmoor native works to raise autism awareness locally and abroad.

Video released of incident between Tarrant mayor and former police chief.

Summer essentials and Father’s Day gift ideas.

Daihatsu tailors new cars to Malaysia and Indonesia.

DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25.

Community members remember Oluwatoyin Salau.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Gregory Polanco help Pirates snap 10-game skid, hold off Cleveland comeback.

Australia's largest state records two new local COVID-19 cases.

India says it hopes to resume vaccine exports.

Steel Chair, Tables and More: Rey Mysterio Goes All in Against Roman Reigns Inside Hell in a Cell on WWE SmackDown.

Two women rescued on Santiam River.