© Instagram / iceman





Kris “Iceman” Wise – Oswego County Today and Ötzi the Iceman may have scaled ice-free Alps





Ötzi the Iceman may have scaled ice-free Alps and Kris «Iceman» Wise – Oswego County Today

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Top cryptocurrency prices on June 19: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and more.

French, German Leaders Urge Vigilance Against COVID-19 Variants.

Ryan Lochte's Olympic career likely over after finishing 7th in 200 individual medley.

Bear sightings on the rise.

Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.

The Internet Is Buzzing Over These Fan Theories On Taylor Swift's Upcoming Re-Record.

2021 U.S. Open: Five Storylines to Watch on Saturday.

Make Music KC is hosting free concerts on the longest day of the year – Kansas City, Missouri.

Denver, CO – Accident with Injuries Reported on Dillon St near Bolling Dr.

YOUNG: New spin on MLB ethics puts baseball in another sticky situation.

The Olympic Coat That Went For Hundreds On Pawn Stars.