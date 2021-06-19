© Instagram / hot pursuit





Patrick Cantlay gets ahead with Jon Rahm in hot pursuit and Hot pursuit after Cooling-Off Day





Hot pursuit after Cooling-Off Day and Patrick Cantlay gets ahead with Jon Rahm in hot pursuit

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

In Denver and Aurora, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra Addresses Obstacles To Vaccination.

Marlins vs. Cubs.

NHL Stanley Cup playoff chances, daily odds and betting guide.

Photos: Thober's new home in Shelton.

Charlotte Black-owned business receives a boost from Amazon to help grow company.

Spend $10 with a Small Business This Weekend and Get a $10 Credit to Use on Prime Day!

Dad of boy fatally shot on I-75: 'We need everybody's support'.

Firefighters Battle 60 Acre Fire on Iron Range.

Minot kidnapping suspect on the run.

Ryan Crouser smashes 31-year shot put world record in the first Olympic Trials final.

In Denver and Aurora, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra Addresses Obstacles To Vaccination.

UPDATE: Several agencies working to remove vehicle from lake at Booker T Washington State Park, no injuries reported.