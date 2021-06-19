20 Years Later, "Josie and the Pussycats" Is Finally Appreciated as a Parody of Advertising and Making the Iconic 'Josie and the Pussycats' Outfits That Gen Z Is Rocking Today
By: Mia Martinez
2021-06-19 07:33:12
20 Years Later, «Josie and the Pussycats» Is Finally Appreciated as a Parody of Advertising and Making the Iconic 'Josie and the Pussycats' Outfits That Gen Z Is Rocking Today
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Making the Iconic 'Josie and the Pussycats' Outfits That Gen Z Is Rocking Today and 20 Years Later, «Josie and the Pussycats» Is Finally Appreciated as a Parody of Advertising
Gareth Bale's Wales love affair and what it means for his Real Madrid future.
More record and near record heat possible this weekend.
Fatima's message: Thank you and show love.
Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know June 19, 2021.
Fed up with Congress, Democratic activists worried about state voter restrictions take matters into their own hands.
Fishing for customers, catching a phenomenon.
Rochester native Williams on doorstep of Olympic games.
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped tow truck on I-5 in National City.
Jarryd Wallace Puts On A Show At Trials For Audience Back Home On Father's Day Weekend.
Pirates snap 10-game skid, hang on for 11-10 win over Indians.
Craig Melvin of NBC’s ‘The Today Show’ on new book for Father’s Day: ‘Pops, Learning to be a Son and a Father’.
WazirX asked for info on alleged drug dealer on its crypto platform.