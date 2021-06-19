© Instagram / mansfield park





Vanderbilt Opera Theatre to perform ‘The Ghosts of Gatsby,’ ‘Mansfield Park’ Oct. 17-20 and ESSAY The Erotics of Restraint, or the Angel in the Novel: A Note on Jane Austen's Mansfield Park





Vanderbilt Opera Theatre to perform ‘The Ghosts of Gatsby,’ ‘Mansfield Park’ Oct. 17-20 and ESSAY The Erotics of Restraint, or the Angel in the Novel: A Note on Jane Austen's Mansfield Park

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

ESSAY The Erotics of Restraint, or the Angel in the Novel: A Note on Jane Austen's Mansfield Park and Vanderbilt Opera Theatre to perform ‘The Ghosts of Gatsby,’ ‘Mansfield Park’ Oct. 17-20

What to do in Maine's 5 geographic extremes — and where to eat and drink afterward.

Michael Wacha’s rough outing leads to Rays’ fourth straight loss.

Storm expected to be another blow to Gulf Coast businesses.

Back in the Day: Love and discipline were the fatherly way.

‘Industry will collapse unless we stop PUP’: Hotels, bars and restaurants struggle for staff.

‘Leaving Here Vaccinated’: Broomfield County Jail Boasts 85% COVID Vaccination Rate.

No progress on avoiding Alaska state government shutdown; new special session next week.

Machias baseball relies on history-laden Down East field for historic run of their own.

Matthew Wolff, in contention at the US Open, opens up on mental health.

South Fayette woman killed by fallen tree branch on USC hiking trail.

Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: On base four times.

Canada learns harsh lesson in AmeriCup loss but should focus on big picture.