© Instagram / Celine Dion





Unauthorized Celine Dion biopic that can't use her name is giving us '30 Rock' vibes and Watch 'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler nail this Celine Dion classic





Unauthorized Celine Dion biopic that can't use her name is giving us '30 Rock' vibes and Watch 'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler nail this Celine Dion classic

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Watch 'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler nail this Celine Dion classic and Unauthorized Celine Dion biopic that can't use her name is giving us '30 Rock' vibes

Scotland (and John McGinn's bum) embraced the pressure and enjoyed the struggle.

Bland, Henley share lead in a US Open that is really open.

Vince Velasquez’s costly two-out walk of pitcher tops list of mistakes and other observations from Phillies’ 5.

Area athletes earn 6 medals at state track & field meet.

RIBBON CUTTING.

They don't make them like Firestone.

How to avoid heat stroke on hot summer days.

Decatur’s Splash Cove closes on the weekend after the battle.

Paul George on Terance Mann: 'He reminds me of myself'.