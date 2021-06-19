© Instagram / Michelle Obama





Ford hires top strategist to President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Barack and Michelle Obama mark end of an era in heartfelt post – sparks reaction





Barack and Michelle Obama mark end of an era in heartfelt post – sparks reaction and Ford hires top strategist to President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Alabama Track and Field Has Two Advance On Day One of the US Olympic Trials.

Tourism grants target events, tournaments.

Realignment creates two new positions.

NBA Playoffs 2021: What the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 win means for Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes near Sendai, Sendai Shi, Miyagi, Japan.

Best Printers for Mac in 2021: top printers for your Mac and other Apple devices.

Harry Potter’s glasses, wand and Hogwarts acceptance letter up for auction.

Jackson businesses turn to unconventional means to tackle housing, staff shortages.

Alabama Track and Field Has Two Advance On Day One of the US Olympic Trials.