© Instagram / anamorphic





PolarPro Streak filters: Give your footage the anamorphic look without the lenses and Xelmus Introduces New Apollo Full-Frame 2X Anamorphic Primes: 50mm T1.7, 75mm T2, and 135mm T2





Xelmus Introduces New Apollo Full-Frame 2X Anamorphic Primes: 50mm T1.7, 75mm T2, and 135mm T2 and PolarPro Streak filters: Give your footage the anamorphic look without the lenses

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chief Medical Examiner: 13-year-old girl found dead in basement of Manchester apartment building was strangled.

Barbados prepares to reopen on June 30.

Chicago Flats Initiative Aims to Preserve Affordable Multifamily Housing.

North runs win streak to five with 26-0 win over South.

CC Sabathia helps dedicate Bronx field to Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz.

‘A sustained threat to patient safety’: Hospitals across the country swamped by record numbers in A&E.

Ramsey out to prove a point against Italy.

Memphis Depay ‘super excited’ to join Barcelona.

MLW Adds Two More Wrestlers To Battle Riot III.

Ottawa residents may have to interchange mRNA vaccines as more Moderna doses arrive, city says.

Kyle Busch accomplishes 100 career wins in NASCAR Xfinity Series.