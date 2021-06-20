Christina Hendricks cast in Bad Santa 2 and ‘Bad Santa 2’ Gets Release Date from Broad Green, Miramax
By: Mia Martinez
2021-06-20 01:53:23
‘Bad Santa 2’ Gets Release Date from Broad Green, Miramax and Christina Hendricks cast in Bad Santa 2
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Thrive Yoga Studio opens this week.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Magnolia West alum Petrinsky caps long career in Omaha.
Kyle Busch on Nashville guitar: 'Everybody's getting a piece'.
James Bond: 5 Best Movies Based On Books (& 5 Best That Are Original Stories).
Canberra's soccer referees say a culture of abuse has led to a dramatic drop in numbers.
Commentary: I wanted to be a better dad but paternity leave wouldn't have made a difference.
From turning cartwheels at home to an Olympics place: A gymnast's triumph over injuries.
A joyful celebration of Juneteenth for the D.C. region.
Bipartisan group of lawmakers push for new infrastructure plan.
Column: Load management is bad, especially for fans.
Los Angeles home where Manson followers killed LaBianca couple sells for $1.875 million.