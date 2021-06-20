© Instagram / bossa nova





Walmart reportedly ends contract with inventory robotics startup Bossa Nova and A Black Pianist Helped Birth Bossa Nova. His Story Is Rarely Told.





A Black Pianist Helped Birth Bossa Nova. His Story Is Rarely Told. and Walmart reportedly ends contract with inventory robotics startup Bossa Nova

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Heat Emergency issued in DC ahead of hot and humid Father’s Day.

These were the fastest-selling new and used cars in May.

Is U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley now 'vincible'? In new Iowa Poll, nearly two-thirds say it's time for someone new.

Haven Ministries leader recalls day of shooting.

Victorville settles wrongful death suit for $2.5 million after man drowned in 2017.

‘It Means Celebrating Freedom’: Communities Across Boston Celebrate 1st Juneteenth As National Holiday.

Communities around the Kansas City metro celebrate the first official Juneteenth holiday.

For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their Beauty, Style And Creativity For Juneteenth.

Meet of Champions, 2021: Ridge’s Jackson Barna defies expectations to win 3,200.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blames city's crime spike on GOP-led reopening.

UFC on ESPN 25 ‘Jung vs. Ige’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring.