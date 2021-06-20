© Instagram / crocodile dundee





Crocodile Dundee was sexist, racist and homophobic. Let's not bring that back and Crocodile Dundee (1986)





Crocodile Dundee was sexist, racist and homophobic. Let's not bring that back and Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Crocodile Dundee was sexist, racist and homophobic. Let's not bring that back

Auburn Football: Best potential future home and home series.

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings and LDWF updates.

'Best Thing In The World': Vermont Celebrates Juneteenth.

ECHO Homeless Shelter named a «2021 California Nonprofit of the Year» by Senator John Laird.

Yankees' Late Rally Ends Athletics' Streak – CBS San Francisco.

Treasury ‘plan to suspend pensions triple lock’ puts Johnson and Sunak on collision course.

Twins take lead on consecutive wild pitches, top Rangers 3-2.

Kohl's will close stores on Thanksgiving Day – KIRO 7 News Seattle.

Cattaraugus County Reports One New COVID-19 Case on June 19.

EMS worker shot while on duty in Raleigh during Juneteenth celebration.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, ALEA asking everyone to avoid the area.