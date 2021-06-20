© Instagram / damsel in distress





Amy Cooper played the damsel in distress. That trope has a troubling history. and Ms Representation: The Damsel In Distress





Ms Representation: The Damsel In Distress and Amy Cooper played the damsel in distress. That trope has a troubling history.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Adolescent Venezuelan girls feel unsafe in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

These were the fastest-selling new and used cars in May.

Rhys Hoskins comes up clutch again with career-high six RBIs and other observations from the Phillies’ 13-6 wi.

Vendors And Organizers Celebrate Juneteenth, Black Culture In Pittsburgh.

Folsom Cafe Owners Dip Into Savings, Sell Everything To Keep Business Alive.

Donald Trump endorses Vito Fossella in borough president primary race.

Song Kang And Han So Hee's «Nevertheless» Joins Weekend Drama Ratings Battle As «Bossam: Steal The Fate» Breaks Own MBN Record.

Nets' Bruce Brown: Starting Game 7.

What’s going on: Detroit street named for Marvin Gaye.

Pioneers game against Geneva rained out, will host Jamestown on Sunday.

Fulton man arrested Saturday after robbery incident.