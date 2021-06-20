© Instagram / dear john





10 romantic “Dear John” -style films and Amanda Seyfried gets fans nostalgic with goofy Dear John throwback photos with Channing Tatum





Amanda Seyfried gets fans nostalgic with goofy Dear John throwback photos with Channing Tatum and 10 romantic «Dear John» -style films

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

What Is the Best Snack at Disney and Other Theme Parks?

Postscripts: Choice of artwork in front of Groton Public Library caused quite a flap.

Phoenix Fire: Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain.

Hot Father's Day ahead, cool down on the way.

Photos: Baby Dolls celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day on Bayou Rd. in New Orleans.

Juneteenth festival in Orlando pays tribute to past, highlights promising future for Black businesses.

Newton North girls relay team anchors Tigers to sectional crown.

Local non-profit organization works to raise money for autism awareness one clay pigeon at a time.

Summerset community, local businesses come together for free «SummerFest» Barbecue.

Mission Nonprofit Spotlight: Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation.

Joe Magee secures Progressive nomination for Burlington’s Ward 3 council race.

Local artists gather for annual Plein Air Festival in Southport.