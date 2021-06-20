© Instagram / delivery man





Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident Calls out Racist Behavior and 'You Are Why People Get Killed': Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident Goes Viral





Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident Calls out Racist Behavior and 'You Are Why People Get Killed': Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident Goes Viral

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'You Are Why People Get Killed': Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident Goes Viral and Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident Calls out Racist Behavior

2021 U.S. Open live updates: Round 3 leaderboard, tee times, scores, TV coverage, news from Torrey Pines.

Robotics students aim high with pandemic-inspired cube satellite.

Inaugural Juneteenth celebration in Thousand Oaks draws crowd.

Woodway Town Council to hold June 21 public hearing on Transportation Improvement Plan.

Man arrested on arson charges in connection with Plumas County fire.

Georgia golf star Trent Phillips stays red-hot, captures Sunnehanna Amateur by one stroke.

Delta fears: Shopping centre on alert after Covid case detected.

Nets give back to fans with Game 7 ticket promotion.

Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies.

Los Angeles home where Manson followers killed LaBianca couple sells for $1.875 million.

Community gathers for Juneteenth Maides Cemetery cleanup.

Texas republican says the GOP pushing for a bipartisan infrastructure bill.