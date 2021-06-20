© Instagram / dog pound





Kaitaia's new dog pound due to open in July and Unregistered pets, aggressive strays to reach MC dog pound





Kaitaia's new dog pound due to open in July and Unregistered pets, aggressive strays to reach MC dog pound

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Unregistered pets, aggressive strays to reach MC dog pound and Kaitaia's new dog pound due to open in July

Anti-racism coalition marks one year of activism with downtown program featuring music, speakers.

Rory McIlroy is feasting on chicken sandwiches at the U.S. Open and hungry for another major.

Father’s Day forecast: hot and humid, chance of showers and storms.

Nine fires burning across Utah, including two new ones.

Harry Kane dismisses fitness concerns, insists he is 'fully focused' on England.

Decatur police officer shot at while on duty.

Latest on Claudette, Plus an Update on Central Alabama's Weather at 8 pm.

Dodgers: The New Trevor Bauer, How He’s Adjusting After MLB’s Crackdown on Sticky Stuff.

Rory McIlroy is feasting on chicken sandwiches at the U.S. Open and hungry for another major.

Man pulls gun on worker at Starbucks drive-thru over cream cheese – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Garden City Defense chokes Comsewogue on its way to the title of LI Class B boy lacrosse.

3 people hurt in second triple shooting in West Philadelphia on Saturday.