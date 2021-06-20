© Instagram / eragon





Eragon author Christopher Paolini announces sci-fi novel and Eragon Coloring Book illustration reveal: 'Eragon and Saphira Meet Oromis and Glaedr'





Eragon author Christopher Paolini announces sci-fi novel and Eragon Coloring Book illustration reveal: 'Eragon and Saphira Meet Oromis and Glaedr'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Eragon Coloring Book illustration reveal: 'Eragon and Saphira Meet Oromis and Glaedr' and Eragon author Christopher Paolini announces sci-fi novel

UFC fighter Luis Pena arrested in Florida on robbery, battery charges.

'It's your worst possible nightmare': Elderly Napier woman and her son attacked at home.

UFC fighter Luis Pena arrested in Florida on robbery, battery charges.

Crews put out fire in storage area on Resorts World property.

Rory McIlroy RALLIES at the US Open on day three to climb into contention.

Don't lecture us on democracy: India to social media firms.

GET Bus to offer free rides June 20 because of poor air quality.

Broward 2A-1A girls track and field first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year.

UFC fighter Luis Pena arrested in Florida on robbery, battery charges.