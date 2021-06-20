© Instagram / far from the madding crowd





Review: ‘Far From the Madding Crowd,’ the Rom-Com and ‘Far From the Madding Crowd’ Then and Now: Can Carey Mulligan Top the 1967 Julie Christie Film?





‘Far From the Madding Crowd’ Then and Now: Can Carey Mulligan Top the 1967 Julie Christie Film? and Review: ‘Far From the Madding Crowd,’ the Rom-Com

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rep. Tom Cole and Rep. Sharice Meet to Discuss Priorities for Congressional Native American Caucus.

3 tied for the lead at the US Open and 10 others are within 4 strokes, setting up a wild final round.

Upper Valley renters face a tight market and rising prices, and it's likely to get worse this summer.

Juneteenth a day of celebration, awareness across LI.

Illinois Holocaust Museum President, Auschwitz Concentration Camp survivor Fritzie Fritzshall dies at 91.

Swiss woman helps Holocaust survivors weather pandemic's 2nd trauma – loneliness.

Criminal court, June 20, 2021.

Patrick Wicklander’s father reflects on son’s incredible journey with Arkansas.

Ruggiero looks to accomplish more in second term on Watertown council.

Trash Pandas, Shuckers rained out on Saturday.

Interview: Trevor Noah on how the pandemic gave him a new perspective on life.