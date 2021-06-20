© Instagram / fatal attraction





Fatal Attraction Tour and Stage version of Fatal Attraction to tour in 2022





Stage version of Fatal Attraction to tour in 2022 and Fatal Attraction Tour

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Prep roundup: Morris, Booker claim state titles in Class 2 championships, and more.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night, showers and storm wind down.

Dartmouth, Colby-Sawyer and Dartmouth-Hitchcock grapple with COVID-19 vaccination policies for workers.

Live blog: Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes scoreless at halftime at Q2 Stadium.

Lindor breaks out, 5 RBIs lead Mets over Nats 5-1 in opener.

Blue Jays stage two-out, six-run rally to beat Ryan Mountcastle (3 HRs), Orioles.

Gwyneth Paltrow has the look of freight as a passing car douses her and husband with road water.

William Yarbrough, Rapids Smash and Grab Cincinnati 2-0.

Live or Dead Animal at Highway 101 N and 12th St Offramp.

History Remembered at Historic Juneteenth Festival in Marin City.

Ron Buxton, longtime state representative for Harrisburg, dies at home.

Today’s coronavirus news: Toronto, Peel switch to Moderna; Canada hits key jab numbers; nearly a million J&J vaccines in U.S. could go to waste this summer; ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ says AZ recipient.