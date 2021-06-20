'Frances Ha' review: A knowing salute to the understudies and Film Review: ‘Frances Ha’
By: Jason Jones
2021-06-20 05:43:30
'Frances Ha' review: A knowing salute to the understudies and Film Review: ‘Frances Ha’
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Film Review: ‘Frances Ha’ and 'Frances Ha' review: A knowing salute to the understudies
Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida.
Columbus Crew sends off Crew Stadium with win against the Chicago Fire.
UFC on ESPN 25 play-by-play and live results.
Connecticut People Come Out to Celebrate Juneteenth.
Yarmouth girls hold off Greely to win elusive Class B crown.
Father's Day plans in full swing to celebrate fathers in Tarrytown over one year after pandemic began.
Watch: LSU's Sha'Carri Richardson points to clock, blows away field in U.S. 100m semifinals.
Things to do in Cincinnati this week: June 21-27.
Did Higuain's comments add fuel to MLS 'retirement league' fire?
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows, restrictions extended.
Auckland tornado: Government gives $100000 to support community.
Blues Origin II team: Fittler lauds Finucane; Crichton set to come in.