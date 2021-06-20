© Instagram / freaky friday





The Media Theatre is Seeking Teens for Summer Camp Production of FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL and Freaky Friday cast 18 years on: Hollywood heartthrob, child star gone wild and fame quitter





Freaky Friday cast 18 years on: Hollywood heartthrob, child star gone wild and fame quitter and The Media Theatre is Seeking Teens for Summer Camp Production of FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Iconic shots set up major chance for Louis Oosthuizen, MacKenzie Hughes and Russell Henley at U.S. Open.

‘In the way my father set forth’: Family legacies are strong in Cincinnati.

2021 US Open 4th Round Odds, Picks and Preview.

PJ Tucker and KD's Mom Wanda Durant Jawing & Laughing At Each Other.

College World Series: Virginia coach Brian O'Connor returns home to Omaha, talks being honored in Road to Omaha statue.

Downtown Emporia plays host to inaugural community Pride celebration Saturday.

Inside Pfizer's race to produce the world's biggest supply of COVID vaccine.

Robin Mouton defeats Roy West to win the Beaumont mayoral runoff election.

Homerun derby causes blowout loss by Wood Ducks to Kannapolis.

College World Series: Virginia coach Brian O'Connor returns home to Omaha, talks being honored in Road to Omaha statue.

Memories of Anita Andrews and Fagiani's.