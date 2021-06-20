© Instagram / fyre





Fyre Festival attendees are getting $7000 payouts. Here's how I would spend mine. and Fyre Festival ticket holders win $2 million compensation





Fyre Festival attendees are getting $7000 payouts. Here's how I would spend mine. and Fyre Festival ticket holders win $2 million compensation

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fyre Festival ticket holders win $2 million compensation and Fyre Festival attendees are getting $7000 payouts. Here's how I would spend mine.

Peorians celebrate unity and community at Juneteenth festival.

One Killed In Westminster Crash That Mangled Five Cars.

Pickup truck hits Florida Pride parade spectators, killing one.

Morning Digest: Centre invites 14 J&K leaders to meet PM Modi on June 24; Left, Congress also demand withdrawal of Bengal Governor, and more.

Islanders defeat Lightning to tie Stanley Cup semifinal series 2-2.

NHL teams talking to Hurricanes’ Hamilton, but no resolution imminent.

Girls soccer: Despite loss, Barrington exceeds expectations.

Sevierville police trying to locate parents of non-verbal children.

How to ... holiday in relative safety.

Lester Gets 1st Win For Nats, Lindor 5 RBIs As Mets Split.

Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival prepares for Day 3; see Sunday’s schedule.