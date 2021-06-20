'Girls Trip 2' film in the works and ‘Girls Trip’ Writer Tracy Oliver Lands Eight-Figure Deal With Apple
By: Emma Williams
2021-06-20 06:10:24
'Girls Trip 2' film in the works and ‘Girls Trip’ Writer Tracy Oliver Lands Eight-Figure Deal With Apple
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
‘Girls Trip’ Writer Tracy Oliver Lands Eight-Figure Deal With Apple and 'Girls Trip 2' film in the works
Rye baseball season ends with loss to Limon in 2A state semifinals.
After BJP, now Cong appoints in-charges and observers in HP for polls.
Beaumont elects first Black female mayor in runoff.
The Latest: Allman wins discus, earns spot at Tokyo Games.
Toronto FC fall short in comeback bid as Orlando pray on late defensive blunder.
New Quantum Microscope Is A Major Improvement On Existing Technology.
Petrol, diesel prices on June 20: Fuel prices hiked again to reach historic highs; check rates.
WTC Final, India vs New Zealand: Resilient Virat Kohli leads the show on truncated day.
Award-winning South Canterbury businesses reflect on turbulent year.
International Flights Latest News: Dubai to Resume Flights From India From THIS Date.
Notices served on owners of 799 unauthorised layouts in Chittoor, officials warn of stern action.