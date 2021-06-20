© Instagram / hard candy





Florida brand redefines hard candy with all natural blends infused with pure essential oils and 2020 State of the Confectionery Industry: Hard candy sales dip





2020 State of the Confectionery Industry: Hard candy sales dip and Florida brand redefines hard candy with all natural blends infused with pure essential oils

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Shower and Storm Chances Increase Sunday Night and Monday, Much Cooler Tuesday.

JOE BLACK: An encounter on Rich Mountain.

New installation on Louisville's riverfront honors enslaved Kentuckians.

ATP Halle Open Final Prediction – Ugo Humbert vs Andrey Rublev.

Reds Bullpen Sets Fire to Another One, Lose 7-5.

Plaque unveiled in Holly Springs to honor Negro League players.

Sounders hold off Galaxy 2-1, extend unbeaten start to 9.

In signature look, Sha’Carri Richardson sprints to Olympic debut with 100m win.

Chris Pratt Wants You to Stream The Tomorrow War With Your Phone Turned Off.

Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber leaves start due to injury.