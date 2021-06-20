No, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent aren’t playing Donald Trump’s second inauguration on August 15. and Kid Rock Caught On Video Using Homophobic Slur During Performance
By: Samantha Thompson
2021-06-20 10:40:17
Kid Rock Caught On Video Using Homophobic Slur During Performance and No, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent aren’t playing Donald Trump’s second inauguration on August 15.
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Transfer news LIVE as Celtic and Rangers plus Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs eye signings.
Father's Day: In praise of those handy fathers.
US marks slavery's end on new 'Juneteenth' national holiday.
See inside as well-known luxurious five bedroom 'Pink House' comes on the market.
Family says social media challenge led to death of 9-year-old Tennessee boy.
Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays try to take series vs. Orioles.
Withernsea Lighthouse to host daily pebble photo exhibition.
Father's Day: In praise of those handy fathers.
Eflin, Phillies to face Long, Giants.
DEWA increases its capacity of desalinated water to 490 million imperial gallons per day.