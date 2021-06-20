© Instagram / queen latifah





Queen Latifah, Ludacris lead NM-made Netflix film ‘End of the Road’ and BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson Set As Host; Queen Latifah To Receive Career Honor





BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson Set As Host; Queen Latifah To Receive Career Honor and Queen Latifah, Ludacris lead NM-made Netflix film ‘End of the Road’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Prime Day Shoes, Clothing & Fashion Deals 2021: Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg.

Short shorts: Is another '70s fashion trend returning?

Abu Dhabi releases rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild.

Real estate transactions.

Five Pioneering Black Ballerinas: «We Must Speak».

Arab filmmakers Kaouther Ben Hania and Sameh Alaa join Cannes short film jury.

Steven Krejchik Obituary (2021).

Dwarf artists reach out to Sonu Sood and Salman Khan for help amid pandemic.

Coronation Street's Harriet Bibby explains Summer's guilt over Seb and Nina.

On a shady street in Portland, hope springs eternal.