© Instagram / Olivia Newton-John





Olivia Newton-John, Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Talk New Single, Cannabis Farming and Playing Music for Plants and 'This too will pass': Olivia Newton-John shares hopes for a better 2021 in video update





Olivia Newton-John, Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Talk New Single, Cannabis Farming and Playing Music for Plants and 'This too will pass': Olivia Newton-John shares hopes for a better 2021 in video update

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'This too will pass': Olivia Newton-John shares hopes for a better 2021 in video update and Olivia Newton-John, Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Talk New Single, Cannabis Farming and Playing Music for Plants

BOYS TENNIS: State championships: Zhang holds off Bogdanovic for singles title.

Hot and humid to kick off the new week then cooler and more refreshing the rest of the way.

Analysis: New Laws Affect Alcohol, Elections and Autopsies.

1 dead after Florida pride parade participant accidentally drives through crowd.

Global standards to embed health and wellbeing into education system.

France elects regional leaders, preps for presidential vote.

Former Wildcat Track and Field star Javianne Oliver set to take on Tokyo.

Iran elected a hard-liner. Let's see what he does now.

Perez 'Performs much better on Sunday than Gasly and Albon did'.

Meghan and Harry row as Joe Biden dubbed 'Switzerland' over Sussex stance.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble explore the French vineyards on vacation with friends in Bordeaux.

Polis signs three gun bills introduced after the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting.