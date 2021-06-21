© Instagram / amc stubs





AMC Stubs membership crosses 20 million households, 50 million people and AMC Theatres® Announces It Now Has More Than 700000 AMC Stubs A-List Members Who Have Accounted for More Than 14 Million Trips to AMC





AMC Theatres® Announces It Now Has More Than 700000 AMC Stubs A-List Members Who Have Accounted for More Than 14 Million Trips to AMC and AMC Stubs membership crosses 20 million households, 50 million people

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ohio dad and baby with same rare medical condition have cranial surgery 27 years apart.

Nelly Korda wins Meijer LPGA Classic for second victory of year.

Another victim dies from last week's Chicago mass shooting.

Police logs.

Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 69 additional cases.

Strong to severe storms firing up Sunday evening.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: June 20 schedule, how to watch on TV.

School board looking to fill 2nd vacancy this year.

Man to run entire length of US for mental health awareness: ‘Start to feel better about yourself’.

Opinion: Leonard Pitts Jr.: The right to bear arms does not extend to Black people.

New Hanover makes updates to spending strategy for federal Covid-19 relief.

Chile to begin drafting new constitution next month.